Pelicans News Around the Web (4-2-2020)

Head coach Alvin Gentry on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 1, 2020

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry joins the show with Todd Graffagnini to talk about the environment in the Golden 1 Center on March 11, the potential of this Pelicans team, how different players stepped up and proved their depth, and more.

Walks with Graff: the Uptown route

I am a walker. At this point in my life it's pretty much an obsession. Six days a week, five miles (sometimes more) a day, with an occasional elliptical or treadmill on the road when the weather is inclement.

Daniel Sallerson to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs Trail Blazers on FOX Sports New Orleans

Tonight’s “Pelicans Playback” will preview the 8:00 p.m. CT re-air of the Pelicans’ home win over the Portland Trail Blazers from February 11. Pelicans radio studio host Daniel Sallerson will join Jennifer Hale in the seventh episode airing tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.

Pelicans Playback: Three takeaways from Daniel Sallerson’s April 1 appearance

Prior to Wednesday’s rebroadcast of New Orleans’ Feb. 11 win vs. Portland, Pelicans radio host/analyst Daniel Sallerson joined Fox Sports New Orleans TV sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on the “Pelicans Playback” show. Here are three takeaways:

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: NBA made 'right decisions' to pause play

It's been three weeks since the Pelicans' road game against the Sacramento Kings was canceled minutes before tipoff because of concerns about the coronavirus.

JJ Redick: Zion Williamson Has HOF Potential; 'He's Going to Be Even Better'

Amid the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick appeared on ESPN's Get Up! on Wednesday to discuss multiple topics, including the potential of teammate Zion Williamson.

Pelicans' JJ Redick on idea of 'bubble city' NBA games: 'I just want to finish the season'

JJ Redick won't get bogged down in the specifics of how the NBA comes back. The Pelicans guard just wants a chance to keep his streak alive.

Unthreatening to automatic: Brandon Ingram's Most Improved Player case starts with 3-point shot

In 2015-16, the Golden State Warriors were the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the NBA. They attempted 31.6 3s per game. They were one of two teams, along with the Houston Rockets, who averaged at least 30 long balls per contest.

Off the Court: Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball’s first season in New Orleans has mirrored that of the Pelicans, featuring a rough start as Ball battled injuries, but then transforming into the best results for him individually and team-wise of his three-year NBA career.

How NBA players are parenting through the coronavirus shutdown

Al Horford never expected to become a live-in physical education teacher for his three children -- especially for the oldest, Ean, his 5-year-old son. But when the COVID-19 hiatus and accompanying self-isolation hit the United States, the Horfords found themselves together in an apartment in the Philadelphia area without a yard.

Vecenie’s 2020 NBA Draft Big Board, 4.0: New No. 1 amid evaluation chaos

I was excited about the previous Big Board I filed, on Feb. 28. We were heading into March Madness and I thought we would get some clarity during the most important games of the season in regard to the draft.