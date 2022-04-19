Pelicans News Around the Web (4-19-2022)

Pelicans injury list remains same ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2

In its first trip to the NBA playoffs since 2018, New Orleans will try to even a first-round series against Phoenix on Tuesday, when the Western Conference clubs play Game 2 of a best-of-seven in the desert at 9 p.m. Central (Bally Sports, TNT, 100.3 FM). The Suns emerged with a 110-99 victory in Game 1 on Sunday.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans hopes to show more of its season-long strengths in Game 2

During an in-season turnaround that set up eventual trips to the play-in tournament and NBA playoffs, New Orleans established itself as one of the league’s best rebounding teams, as well as among the elite clubs in paint points and transition offense. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, to anyone watching them play for the first time this season Sunday against the top-seeded Suns, only one of those three strengths was evident during Phoenix’s 110-99 Game 1 victory.

Scott Kushner: Pelicans get much-needed reality check, teaching moment from Suns loss

A reality check doesn’t have to be humiliating to be effective.

Pelicans should consider benching Jaxson Hayes for Trey Murphy, 3 other adjustments heading into Game 2 vs. Suns

PHOENIX — This is where the chess match begins.

Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Sr. is a legendary former NBA player, perhaps best known among longtime basketball fans as the soaring winner of the league’s first-ever dunk contest in 1984, an epic, star-studded affair in which he beat out a hoops superhero field featuring Hall of Famers Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler and Dominique Wilkins. Nance retired from the game in 1994, but handed down those aerial genes to his son, Larry Jr.