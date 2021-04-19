Pelicans News Around the Web (4-19-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Knicks 122, Pelicans 112 (OT)

A possession away from pulling off what would’ve been a valuable victory in pursuit of a play-in berth Sunday afternoon, New Orleans couldn’t close out the game at Madison Square Garden, eventually losing in overtime to an Eastern Conference host for a second straight time in gut-wrenching fashion.

4 moments that mattered in the New Orleans Pelicans' latest end-of-game collapse

If the New Orleans Pelicans miss the playoffs for the fourth-straight year, it will be hard not to blame their poor late-game execution.

Stan Van Gundy 'as frustrated' as he's been all season after Pelicans blow another late lead

The New Orleans Pelicans accomplished a difficult task Sunday: They found a new way to blow a fourth-quarter lead.

Kushner: Self-destructive Pelicans badly need a shakeup late in games

The 11-year veteran admitted as much after the Pelicans’ series of mental calamities cost them in a 122-112 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

Pelicans blow another late-game lead with comedy of errors all around

For the second game in a row, he watched his team squander a win by throwing away a two-possession lead with less than two minutes left.

Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row

NEW YORK -- — The Knicks' longest winning streak in seven years was seconds away from ending and the New Orleans Pelicans were told what to do to stop it.

New Orleans Pelicans 'deserved to lose' after late mistakes, Stan Van Gundy says

“Honestly, outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play outside of New Orleans,” Williamson said Sunday, after his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden.

Zion Williamson loves playing in New York, but don’t count on him becoming a Knick any time soon

“Honestly, outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play outside of New Orleans,” Williamson said Sunday, after his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden.

Zion Williamson raves about Madison Square Garden after Pelicans' loss to Knicks: 'I love playing here'

The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a multiyear deal with Brazilian guard Didi Louzada, league sources told ESPN on Sunday.