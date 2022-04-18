Pelicans News Around the Web (4-18-2022)
Game 1 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 110, No. 8 Pelicans 99
New Orleans has repeatedly shown an ability to rally from deficits this season, including saving their season Friday via a fourth-quarter comeback at the Clippers, but the Pelicans dug themselves too large of a hole Sunday in Phoenix. After the visitors sliced the margin to within a couple possessions, a familiar face in the Crescent City made sure the Suns prevailed.See More»
Pelicans look to make adjustments after Chris Paul explodes for 19 points in fourth quarter
PHOENIX — In the regular season, the Phoenix Suns were an absurdly dominant fourth-quarter team.See More»
Chris Paul's fourth-quarter takeover dooms Pelicans in Game 1 loss
PHOENIX — The bond between New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams is deep.See More»
Pelicans and their stars fade in the spotlight, receive harsh welcome to playoff hoops in loss to Suns
PHOENIX — Everyone knows what happens when the playoffs start.See More»
"Classic Chris" stellar down stretch, Suns beat Pels 110-99
PHOENIX -- — Chris Paul has built a Hall of Fame-caliber career by passing the ball.See More»
NBA playoffs 2022: Under-the-radar X factors for all 16 teams
If NBA fans outside of Pennsylvania didn't know the name Tyrese Maxey, they sure do now.See More»
Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)See More»
Rod Walker: David Griffin deserves credit for Pelicans' playoff trip 3 years after he was hired
On April 17, 2019, Gayle Benson stood at the microphone in the Pelicans practice facility in Metairie and introduced David Griffin as the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations.See More»