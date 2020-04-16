Pelicans News Around the Web (4-16-2020)
Jrue Holiday on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 15, 2020
Pelicans' guard Jrue Holiday joins the show to discuss what he's doing during COVID-19, how he's staying in shape, the performance of the team before the suspension, and more.See More»
Walks with Graff: Mid-City/City Park
Fair Grounds, Tad Gormley have rich sporting historySee More»
'There's a way' of bringing sports back in 2020, Anthony Fauci says. Here's how.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading public health expert on the White House’s coronavirus task force, believes there is a way sports could be back later this year.See More»
Pelicans guard Josh Hart joins #NBATogether live Twitter Q&A
Pelicans guard Josh Hart joins #NBATogether live Twitter Q&A on Wednesday, April 15th.See More»
NEXT UP: