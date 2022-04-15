Pelicans News Around the Web (4-15-2022)

Pelicans injury list remains same for Friday game vs. Clippers

For the second time in a dozen days, New Orleans will visit the LA Clippers on Friday. The stakes are significantly higher than the Pelicans’ April 3 trip to Crypto.com Arena.

Eighth and final West playoff berth at stake in Pelicans-Clippers play-in matchup

It may take a few years before everyone gains a thorough and instinctive understanding of the NBA’s multi-tiered, play-in tournament format, but the scenario for Friday’s game (9 p.m. Central) between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers is exceptionally simple: The winner advances to the Western Conference playoffs; the loser’s season is over.

NBA Play-In: A stew of heartbreak, mistakes and redemption for Clippers, Pelicans, Cavaliers and Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers, David Griffin and Tyronn Lue probably never should have broken up.

How Herb Jones sparked a turnaround for the Pelicans' defense. 'That guy ain't no rookie.'

After three consecutive seasons as a bottom-10 defensive team, the New Orleans Pelicans took a step toward respectability in 2021-22. They finished the regular season ranked 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions, a middle-of-the-pack mark.

Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum hasn’t established a true residence in New Orleans yet, living out of a downtown hotel over the past two-plus months since a trade from Portland. The 30-year-old is still awaiting the eventual arrival of his wife and newborn son (born Jan. 10), who’s not old enough for a cross-country flight.

Scott Kushner: C.J. McCollum has checked all the boxes for Pelicans after trade

C.J. McCollum has achieved a rare feat in modern professional sports: The New Orleans Pelicans’ trade acquisition has lived up to everything he was advertised to be.

A comprehensive timeline of Zion Williamson's three-year, 85-game career

THE LINE WAS wrapped around the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. It was July 5, 2019, and the debut of Zion Williamson was here.