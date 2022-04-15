Pelicans News Around the Web (4-15-2022)
Pelicans injury list remains same for Friday game vs. Clippers
For the second time in a dozen days, New Orleans will visit the LA Clippers on Friday. The stakes are significantly higher than the Pelicans’ April 3 trip to Crypto.com Arena.See More»
Eighth and final West playoff berth at stake in Pelicans-Clippers play-in matchup
It may take a few years before everyone gains a thorough and instinctive understanding of the NBA’s multi-tiered, play-in tournament format, but the scenario for Friday’s game (9 p.m. Central) between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers is exceptionally simple: The winner advances to the Western Conference playoffs; the loser’s season is over.See More»
NBA Play-In: A stew of heartbreak, mistakes and redemption for Clippers, Pelicans, Cavaliers and Hawks
The Cleveland Cavaliers, David Griffin and Tyronn Lue probably never should have broken up.See More»
How Herb Jones sparked a turnaround for the Pelicans' defense. 'That guy ain't no rookie.'
After three consecutive seasons as a bottom-10 defensive team, the New Orleans Pelicans took a step toward respectability in 2021-22. They finished the regular season ranked 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions, a middle-of-the-pack mark.See More»
Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: CJ McCollum
CJ McCollum hasn’t established a true residence in New Orleans yet, living out of a downtown hotel over the past two-plus months since a trade from Portland. The 30-year-old is still awaiting the eventual arrival of his wife and newborn son (born Jan. 10), who’s not old enough for a cross-country flight.See More»
Scott Kushner: C.J. McCollum has checked all the boxes for Pelicans after trade
C.J. McCollum has achieved a rare feat in modern professional sports: The New Orleans Pelicans’ trade acquisition has lived up to everything he was advertised to be.See More»
A comprehensive timeline of Zion Williamson's three-year, 85-game career
THE LINE WAS wrapped around the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. It was July 5, 2019, and the debut of Zion Williamson was here.See More»