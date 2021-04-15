Pelicans News Around the Web (4-15-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Knicks 116, Pelicans 106

New York might be the league’s biggest surprise team in 2020-21, headlined by first-time All-Star Julius Randle and second-year lottery pick RJ Barrett, but on Wednesday, the Knicks’ veteran guards delivered in the fourth quarter. As a result, New Orleans saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Pelicans signed 30-year-old journeyman James Nunnally to a two-way deal Monday. Two nights later, he received rotation minutes for a team that is making a push for the play-in tournament.

It doesn’t take much of a deep dive to figure out where things went wrong for the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Julius Randle hit contested mid-range shots, at times while fading away from the basket, as the fourth quarter wound down.

The Pelicans are coming down to the wire, and yet again they're in the thick of a race for a berth in the NBA playoffs.