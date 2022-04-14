Pelicans News Around the Web (4-14-2022)

Panzura play-in postgame wrap: No. 9 Pelicans 113, No. 10 Spurs 103

CJ McCollum was pouring in the points, as was Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. Rookie guard Jose Alvarado was draining threes from deep, while fellow first-year pro Herbert Jones was a menace on defense, blocking shots and stealing the ball.

NEW ORLEANS — Going into their matchup against the Pelicans in Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament game, the Spurs were supposed to have the advantage in experience and know-how.

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 in Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament. New Orleans will now face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night for a shot at the No. 8 seed.

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum got New Orleans going early and Brandon Ingram took over late to send the Pelicans to Los Angeles for a chance at the final playoff spot.

With Brandon Ingram in foul trouble at the end of the first half, the New Orleans Pelicans leaned on an unlikely substitute to step in: Jose Alvarado.

NEW ORLEANS -- Wherever CJ McCollum goes in New Orleans right now, he says he feels the buzz in the city about the Pelicans.

A horn sounds during a stoppage in a New Orleans game. One of the opposing team’s top scorers breathes a brief sigh of relief, watching as Pelicans All-Defense candidate Herbert Jones trots to the sideline for some rest. As it turns out, a respite from “Not On Herb” time hasn’t been quite the break one might assume recently, because once Jones checks out, second-year forward Naji Marshall is ready to bring similar ferocity and intensity to the defensive end.