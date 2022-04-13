Pelicans News Around the Web (4-13-2022)

Brandon Ingram listed as probable for Wednesday play-in game vs. Spurs

New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram confirmed after Tuesday’s practice that he expects to play Wednesday against San Antonio in a Western Conference play-in game (8:30, ESPN, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans officially listed Ingram as probable on their Tuesday injury report submitted to the NBA.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram says he’s playing Wednesday

Brandon Ingram missed the final three games of the regular season due to a right hamstring injury, but the 2020 All-Star forward said after Tuesday’s practice that he will be in uniform Wednesday when New Orleans hosts San Antonio in a Western Conference play-in game.

Scott Kushner: Pelicans are playing for something bigger than the NBA playoffs — respect

This is a quest for validation.

Here's how the Pelicans fared against the Spurs during the regular season

Dec. 12, 112-97 Pelicans loss: The Pelicans led by one point after three quarters. With Brandon Ingram on the bench at the start of the fourth quarter, the Spurs ripped off a 14-4 run to take control of the game.

Can the Pelicans pull off a victory vs. the Spurs in the Play-In Game?

Well, this is it.

Brandon Ingram's mentality has shifted in 3rd season with Pelicans. Forward says, 'I'm playing to win.'

In his sixth NBA season, Brandon Ingram has acknowledged a shift in his mentality.

Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: Herbert Jones

Four different New Orleans players have made an NBA All-Star appearance since 2018, but apparently what the Pelicans needed to get national writers, broadcasters and podcasters to finally start paying close attention to the franchise was a defensive-minded, second-round draft pick who averaged 7.3 points per game in college.

Ready For The Next Prototype Of Lockdown NBA Defender? Look No Further Than Herb Jones.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ impromptu September mini-camp in Nashville after the devastation of Hurricane Ida drew headlines for the one player who didn’t show up: Zion Williamson. But as the outside world fixated on the supposed franchise player’s previously unreported foot surgery, the rest of the Pelicans players were witnessing the birth of a three-word phenomenon that would soon be unleashed on their unsuspecting opponents.

CJ McCollum's second act: Leading Zion Williamson and the young New Orleans Pelicans

ON THE FINAL night of the All-Star break, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, forward Brandon Ingram and coach Willie Green went out for a small, private dinner at FLINT by Baltaire in Phoenix.