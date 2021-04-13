Pelicans News Around the Web (4-13-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Kings 110

Stan Van Gundy spent part of Sunday’s postgame press conference in Cleveland discussing the need for New Orleans and its two recent All-Star forwards to bring more intensity and focus on defense.

Kushner: Ingram, Williamson must be held accountable, match offensive output with defense

There’s no hiding the foundation the New Orleans Pelicans are built upon.

Brandon Ingram paces Pelicans with 34 points as New Orleans picks up third-straight win

Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes were on the same page the whole way.

Assessing NBA’s tricky DPOY race, Point Zion and the importance of beating other contenders

About a month ago, I described some of my misgivings about how well some of my favored metrics and modes of analysis for overall team strength might hold up in what has proven to be a … shall we say eventful season. hree points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 116-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback bid for a 117-110 victory on Monday night.