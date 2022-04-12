Pelicans News Around the Web (4-12-2022)

Postseason’s high stakes are invaluable test for mostly inexperienced Pelicans

Despite playing three years of NCAA Division I basketball, Trey Murphy III had never been part of anything like what he witnessed March 27 in the Smoothie King Center. As New Orleans roared back from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, a crowd of 18,516 fans delivered a level of noise and excitement that made the 21-year-old wish to be part of that environment again, as soon as possible. The rookie forward and his Pelicans teammates will get that opportunity Wednesday, when they host the San Antonio Spurs in a do-or-die Western Conference play-in matchup, in front of a capacity audience.

A month into this NBA season, a San Antonio vs. New Orleans play-in matchup seemed about as likely to take place as an April snowstorm in the Crescent City. The Spurs were 4-13 on Thanksgiving, while the Pelicans entered Turkey Day at 4-16, far from the Western Conference postseason conversation. Led by mostly inexperienced rosters, both Southwest Division squads eventually found their footing, playing .500-plus basketball over the rest of 2021-22, setting the stage for an elimination game between No. 9 and 10 seeds.

Many college scouts were certain that he was too undersized and not quick enough to even be recruited by a top-tier Division I basketball program, but by the end of a four-year career at Georgia Tech, Jose Alvarado was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Despite emerging as one of the premier guards in an NCAA power conference, many NBA scouts evidently believed he wasn’t good enough to even be drafted in 2021. By the end of his first regular season as a pro, Alvarado has become a valuable reserve for New Orleans at both ends of the court.

