Pelicans News Around the Web (4-12-2021)

A few big names changed teams at the NBA trade deadline last month. On Sunday, two lesser-known recent New Orleans roster additions made a huge impact in the Pelicans pulling off an important, come-from-behind victory. Naji Marshall, who spent a chunk of this season competing in the G League bubble, contributed big plays all game, while deadline pickup James Johnson was on the floor during crunch time and was needed to log 33 minutes off the bench.

The New Orleans Pelicans have knocked off title contenders and laid eggs against teams bound for the top of the lottery this season.

Kushner: Pelicans turning a corner? Nah. They've just got to put one foot in front of the other

Stan Van Gundy doesn’t believe in the concept of turning the corner.

After Pelicans survive, Stan Van Gundy challenges team's franchise cornerstones to defend

Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers 116-109

CLEVELAND -- — Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-109 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is 6-foot-7, says playing point guard 'feels natural'

For the second straight game on Sunday, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball was sidelined with a left hip flexor soreness.