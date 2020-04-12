Pelicans News Around the Web (4-12-2020)

All of the New Orleans Pelicans Live Tweets during Pelicans-Pistons re-broadcast

The Pelicans Twitter account live tweeted during the Pelicans vs. Pistons re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.

Pelicans' crunch-time struggles high on the list of reasons they're outside of playoff picture

On March 4, in what wound up as their third-to-last game before the coronavirus caused the NBA to come to a halt, the Pelicans had a golden opportunity to steal an important road win. That night against the Mavericks, the Pelicans had a three-point lead with 1:52 remaining in regulation. But like so many times before, they were unable to close.