Pelicans News Around the Web (4-11-2022)
Panzura postgame wrap: Warriors 128, Pelicans 107
With a much more consequential matchup on deck Wednesday, New Orleans treated Sunday’s regular season finale more like a preseason game or dress rehearsal. Pelicans starters Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum played sparingly, while other regulars rested and didn’t play at all. The result was a Golden State commanding victory, with the Warriors building a 20-point halftime advantage and never being seriously threatened on the scoreboard after that.See More»
The Pelicans made the play-in tournament after a rocky start. Five things you need to know.
The star forwards the New Orleans Pelicans built their roster around this season combined to miss more than 100 games.See More»
NBA Play-In Tournament odds are in: Pelicans open as favorites over Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans have secured their spot in the NBA play-in tournament, and they're currently five-point favorites against a familiar opponent.See More»
NBA head coaches unplugged: The art of calling timeouts
In the NBA’s official rulebook, a request for a timeout by a player in the game or the head coach is granted only when the ball is dead or in control of a player on the team making the request. A request at any other time shall be ignored.See More»
Thompson scores 41, Warriors top Pelicans to clinch 3rd seed
NEW ORLEANS -- — Klay Thompson punctuated his regular season with a fist pump — a display of emotion stemming from far more than his latest flurry of fourth-quarter points.See More»