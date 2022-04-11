Pelicans News Around the Web (4-11-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Warriors 128, Pelicans 107

With a much more consequential matchup on deck Wednesday, New Orleans treated Sunday’s regular season finale more like a preseason game or dress rehearsal. Pelicans starters Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum played sparingly, while other regulars rested and didn’t play at all. The result was a Golden State commanding victory, with the Warriors building a 20-point halftime advantage and never being seriously threatened on the scoreboard after that.

The Pelicans made the play-in tournament after a rocky start. Five things you need to know.

The star forwards the New Orleans Pelicans built their roster around this season combined to miss more than 100 games.

NBA Play-In Tournament odds are in: Pelicans open as favorites over Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans have secured their spot in the NBA play-in tournament, and they're currently five-point favorites against a familiar opponent.

Thompson scores 41, Warriors top Pelicans to clinch 3rd seed

NEW ORLEANS -- — Klay Thompson punctuated his regular season with a fist pump — a display of emotion stemming from far more than his latest flurry of fourth-quarter points.