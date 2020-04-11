Pelicans News Around the Web (4-11-2020)

Pelicans cap expert J.J. Polk leaving to become assistant GM with Bulls

J.J. Polk is leaving the Pelicans to become an assistant general manager with the Chicago Bulls, a source confirmed.

The Chicago Bulls continued to revamp their front office Friday, hiring J.J. Polk away from the New Orleans Pelicans to serve as an assistant general manager, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

