Pelicans News Around the Web (4-1-2022)

No new injuries for New Orleans Pelicans for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Holding on to ninth place in the Western Conference, New Orleans will continue its extended West Coast road trip in Los Angeles on Friday (9:30 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans will then play two more games in California (Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings) before returning home for an April 7 game against Portland. The last time the Lakers and Pelicans met was in New Orleans where the Pelicans tied their second-largest comeback in franchise history by erasing a 23-point deficit and earning the 116-108 victory.

New Orleans Pelicans (33-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-45, 11th in the Western Conference)

The Sheer Lovability Of Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado is roughly my size. If you are reading this, you might be about the same size too. We have a word for this: normal. Or, perhaps, slightly above average. It’s not a way we usually describe an NBA body, and Alvarado’s wasn’t one until recently. A four-year player at Georgia Tech, the New York native was undrafted and toiled with the G League’s Birmingham Squadron for several months after. He is exactly the kind of 6’0” irritant that lights up many a March Madness hardwood, and then better find his way into coaching or broadcasting, or really ingratiate himself into some kind of local economy of small business endorsements; because we don’t usually see these guys doing much of anything on an NBA floor.

Pelicans' Swin Cash to be inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame

The New Orleans Pelicans have a soon-to-be member of the Hall of Fame in their front office.

Jaxson Hayes' NBA future looks bright after switch from center to power forward

In four years, Jaxson Hayes shot up a full foot.