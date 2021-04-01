Pelicans News Around the Web (4-1-2021)

Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball questionable for Thursday's game vs. Orlando Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans listed forward Zion Williamson (right thumb sprain) and guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) as questionable on the team’s Injury Report for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Duncan: Pelicans are showing flashes of playoff potential, but we’ve been fooled before

The New Orleans Pelicans are like that ne’er-do-well relative we all have in our families. You love them. You want to believe them when they tell you they’ve finally turned the corner. But there’s a part of you that remains skeptical because you’ve been burned so many times in the past.

In the lead-up to the trade deadline, noise swirled that Lonzo Ball did not want to remain in New Orleans.

When the NBA trade deadline came and went last Thursday, one of the bigger names thought to be available stayed put as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball wasn't dealt.