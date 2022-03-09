Pelicans News Around the Web (3-9-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

While emerging as one of the NBA’s best stories this season, Memphis has excelled in a variety of categories, often overwhelming opponents despite being a below-average shooting team. On Tuesday, the Grizzlies brandished their usual strengths – rebounding, quickness, aggression – but added some red-hot perimeter accuracy. The result was a rare one-sided defeat for New Orleans, which trailed by 19 at halftime. Memphis established the upper hand by making its first five three-point attempts and rarely let up on the offensive end all night, clearing 100 points midway through the third quarter.

MEMPHIS — The New Orleans Pelicans are fighting for a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, while the Memphis Grizzlies are in position to have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane added 22 points apiece as the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Tuesday night.

