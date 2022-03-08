Pelicans News Around the Web (3-8-2022)

Much-improved Pelicans, Grizzlies square off Tuesday in Tennessee

In a matchup of Southwest Division squads that have transformed themselves via significant in-season improvement, New Orleans will visit Memphis on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., TNT, 100.3 FM), the third of four meetings this season between the Pelicans and Grizzlies. After starting the season at 3-16, New Orleans has gone 24-21 since. Memphis was 9-10 overall the day after Thanksgiving, but has compiled a 35-12 mark over its last 47 games.

West play-in race: ‘Every game matters’ for New Orleans in final five weeks

CJ McCollum has been involved in a Western Conference race to the postseason every year of his NBA career, qualifying for the playoffs eight consecutive times with Portland. For the 30-year-old to add to that streak with New Orleans, he understands that there’s no time like the present for the Pelicans to put themselves in optimal position to do damage this April. With just 18 games remaining in the 82-game slate, nothing’s guaranteed for New Orleans (27-37), which has a chance to move further up the West ladder, but also has not yet secured a play-in tournament spot.

Scott Kushner: This one goal should drive the Pelicans as they close out the regular season

The purpose of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has fully crystallized.