Pelicans News Around the Web (3-7-2021)

Zion Williamson skies for 10 points in his NBA All-Star debut

Based on the way Zion Williamson’s teammates operated during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, they may be a bit jealous of New Orleans guards.

At 20 years old, Zion Williamson stepped into the starting lineup for Team Durant in the NBA’s midseason showcase game.

Magic, Kobe, LeBron and Zion: Pelicans forward in elite company after getting All-Star starting nod

It came 53 seconds into the game. And it was the type of sequence — an alley-oop — that has helped vault the player who finished it into fame at 20 years old.