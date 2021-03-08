Posted: Mar 08, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-7-2021)

Zion Williamson skies for 10 points in his NBA All-Star debut

Based on the way Zion Williamson’s teammates operated during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, they may be a bit jealous of New Orleans guards.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson savors the moment in first ever All-Star Game

At 20 years old, Zion Williamson stepped into the starting lineup for Team Durant in the NBA’s midseason showcase game.

Magic, Kobe, LeBron and Zion: Pelicans forward in elite company after getting All-Star starting nod

It came 53 seconds into the game. And it was the type of sequence — an alley-oop — that has helped vault the player who finished it into fame at 20 years old.

Tags
Williamson, Zion, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans

