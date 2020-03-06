Pelicans News Around the Web (3-6-2020)

Kushner: Most confusing Pelicans storyline of 2020? How bad the team is in crunch time

The New Orleans Pelicans are the worst crunch-time team in the NBA.

Lonzo Ball put in work to fix his 'funky, unorthodox' jumper. Now, it's translating to the court.

In the lead-up to the 2017 NBA draft, Lonzo Ball’s jump shot was described as “funky” and “unorthodox.” More specific evaluations compared Ball’s crooked shooting motion to someone “trying to wobble a small reptile off his right arm.”