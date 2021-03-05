Posted: Mar 05, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-5-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 103, Pelicans 93

Playing without Zion Williamson for only the second time this season, New Orleans had a vastly different look Thursday, relying more heavily on multi-guard lineups and their other three first-round picks from the last two NBA drafts.

Without Zion Williamson, Pelicans' offense goes cold in final game before All-Star break

The first half of the NBA season has been a grind.

Amie Just: March 11, 2020, started like any other day. It ended like no other day.

March 11, 2020, was all-in-all a normal day. At least that’s how it started out.

Butler takes over, Heat top Pelicans 103-93

NEW ORLEANS -- — Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat took advantage of Zion Williamson's absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-93 on Thursday night.

Zion Williamson's signature Jordan sneaker will be released this spring report

Zion Williamson’s signature shoe is reportedly scheduled to hit shelves later this spring.

