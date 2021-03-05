Pelicans News Around the Web (3-5-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 103, Pelicans 93

Playing without Zion Williamson for only the second time this season, New Orleans had a vastly different look Thursday, relying more heavily on multi-guard lineups and their other three first-round picks from the last two NBA drafts.

The first half of the NBA season has been a grind.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat took advantage of Zion Williamson's absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-93 on Thursday night.

Zion Williamson’s signature shoe is reportedly scheduled to hit shelves later this spring.