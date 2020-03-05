Pelicans News Around the Web (3-5-2020)

Postgame wrap: Mavericks 127, Pelicans 123 (OT)

Mavericks (38-25), Pelicans (26-36)

Pelicans fall to Mavericks in OT as playoff hopes dim further

DALLAS — In the first back-to-back of his career, Zion Williamson battled fatigue and an enormous interior defense.

Pelicans’ weaknesses exposed, playoff odds take hit after another late letdown

Technically, the New Orleans Pelicans aren’t eliminated from playoff contention just yet, but Wednesday’s 127-123 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks made it pretty clear where their season is headed.

Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson

DALLAS -- Just five days after his 21st birthday, Luka Doncic continued to etch his name in the Dallas Mavericks' record book.

Alvin Gentry brushes off concern about Zion's conditioning: 'He's 19 years old. He'll be fine'

DALLAS -- Alvin Gentry isn't worried about Zion Williamson's conditioning.

How Brandon Ingram became ‘Durag B.I.’

NEW ORLEANS – King James. The Greek Freak. The Beard. The Brow. Dame D.O.L.L.A. The NBA has some of the most recognizable nicknames in sports. In New Orleans, a new nickname is catching on: