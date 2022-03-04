Pelicans News Around the Web (3-4-2022)

Pelicans host Jazz on Friday in matchup of West teams on win streaks

A week into the unofficial second half of the NBA regular season, only four of the league’s teams have gone undefeated since the All-Star break. Two of those squads will meet Friday in New Orleans, when the Pelicans host the Utah Jazz (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The others are Philadelphia and the LA Clippers.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Bench unit changing games for New Orleans

The four members of New Orleans’ current bench unit include a second-round draft pick (Devonte’ Graham), two undrafted players (Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado) and a nine-year NBA veteran who’s been on six different teams (Tony Snell). Particularly since the All-Star break, that combination of players with something to prove has been an invaluable force for the Pelicans, who’ve gone 3-0, winning by an average of 24.3 points.

Rod Walker: Pelicans' 3rd straight blowout victory a clear sign team is peaking at perfect time

The New Orleans Pelicans may want to consider changing the meaning of their “WBD” motto from Won’t Bow Down to Will Beat Down.

With CJ McCollum at lead guard, the New Orleans Pelicans' offense is rolling

In CJ McCollum’s first 8½ seasons, he shared a backcourt with one of the greatest guards of this generation.

What happens next with Zion Williamson? Plus, CJ McCollum’s adjustments and the Pelicans’ jumbo lineup

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans are starting to look like a scary team in the Western Conference.

Pelicans welcome the Jazz, looking to keep win streak intact

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Utah Jazz (39-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-36, 10th in the Western Conference)