Pelicans News Around the Web (3-4-2021)

Two nights after New Orleans kept All-Star Donovan Mitchell relatively under control, the Pelicans couldn’t do much to slow down first-time All-Star Zach LaVine for a second time over a three-week span.

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Zach LaVine capped a 36-point performance with a driving layup and four free throws during the final minute, and the Chicago Bulls held off a late rally to beat the mercurial New Orleans Pelicans 128-124 on Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was not happy with his performance in Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls.