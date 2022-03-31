Pelicans News Around the Web (3-31-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Trail Blazers 107

It took nearly all four quarters and required overcoming a major disadvantage beyond the three-point line, but New Orleans eventually staved off Portland’s upset bid Wednesday. In CJ McCollum’s return to Oregon to face his former NBA team for the first time, the Pelicans secured a significant victory in their pursuit of a Western Conference play-in tournament berth, moving 1.5 games ahead of the idle Lakers and two in front of San Antonio, which lost a nail-biter Wednesday vs. Memphis.

PORTLAND — Hours before his highly anticipated return to Moda Center, CJ McCollum spoke to the media inside the building where he carved out so many memories and met some of the most important people in his life.

When the Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, their lead basketball executive, in December, CJ McCollum knew how the next few months would play out.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night.

A popular slogan among locals in Oregon’s largest city is “Keep Portland Weird,” an expression that promotes some of the eccentricities of the place, which is located in the northwestern part of the state (and America).

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In the second quarter of Wednesday's game between the Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum was called for an offensive foul.