Pelicans News Around the Web (3-30-2022)

Larry Nance Jr. probable, Jonas Valanciunas questionable for game at Portland

Now ninth place in the Western Conference, New Orleans will face Portland in Oregon on Wednesday (9 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), for the first of two matchups against the Trail Blazers over an eight-day period (the latter is April 7 in the Crescent City). Portland could figure prominently in the tight West play-in race, because it also has a pair of games left at No. 11 San Antonio (April 3, 5).

After a difficult and emotional weekend back-to-back vs. San Antonio and the Lakers, Monday was an off day for New Orleans Pelicans players, a chance to rest up before a long road trip and busy upcoming stretch. Instead of kicking back and relaxing Monday, though, several of Jose Alvarado’s teammates drove to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, to witness a landmark day in the 23-year-old’s pro career.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jared Harper from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ lease at Smoothie King Center expires in a little more than two years.

The New Orleans Pelicans had to deal with a revved-up LeBron James on Sunday.