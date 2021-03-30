Posted: Mar 30, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-30-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 115, Celtics 109

For a second time this season, the New Orleans starting forwards were a handful and then some for Boston’s defense. In one of the Pelicans’ best road victories of 2020-21, the duo also had plenty of help.

Clutch shot from Brandon Ingram late helps Pelicans sew up win over Celtics

In the Pelicans’ back-to-back games over the weekend, Zion Williamson was a one-man show.

Steadily improving defense tied to Pelicans' recent surge: 'We really fought hard'

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 115-109 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Zion scores 28, Pelicans beat Boston 115-109

BOSTON -- — Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109 on Monday night in the Celtics' first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic.

