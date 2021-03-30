Pelicans News Around the Web (3-30-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 115, Celtics 109

For a second time this season, the New Orleans starting forwards were a handful and then some for Boston’s defense. In one of the Pelicans’ best road victories of 2020-21, the duo also had plenty of help.

BOSTON -- — Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109 on Monday night in the Celtics' first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic.