Pelicans News Around the Web (3-3-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Kings 95

New Orleans lost one game apiece to Sacramento in October and November, but given how much different the Pelicans look now compared to then, those defeats may as well have been a few years ago. Behind a starting lineup Wednesday featuring four players who were not in the first string during a Nov. 3 matchup against the Kings, the Pelicans pulled away in the second half. It was New Orleans’ third straight victory since the All-Star break, following up double-digit road wins at Phoenix and the Lakers.

Brandon Ingram scores 33 points as Pelicans beat Kings for third straight win

It has been three weeks since the New Orleans Pelicans completed a trade to acquire CJ McCollum.

New Orleans Pelicans wear yellow socks to show unity with Ukraine, bring awareness: 'The war is still going on'

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans wore yellow socks during their game Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings in a show of solidarity with Ukraine and to "bring more attention" to the large-scale invasion of the country by Russian military.

Brandon Ingram scores 33 points, Pelicans roll past Kings

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 125-95 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Mitchell and the Jazz face the Pelicans

Utah Jazz (39-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans Pelicans recall Trey Murphy III from Birmingham Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled forward Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Zion Williamson medical update 3/2/22

Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.

The Pelicans have provided a rare update on Zion Williamson's injured right foot

It has been nearly 11 weeks since Zion Williamson flew to Los Angeles to receive an injection to promote healing on his right foot.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson showing improved healing in foot, remains out indefinitely

Zion Williamson had imaging recently on his right foot that showed improved bone healing and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities, the Pelicans said Wednesday. The power forward still remains out indefinitely.

New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'

Zion Williamson's fractured right foot is showing signs of "improved bone healing," the New Orleans Pelicans said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.