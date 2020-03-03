Pelicans News Around the Web (3-3-2020)

Sunday loss to Lakers another sign of progress Pelicans are trying to make in 2019-20

Whether it was an emotionally-charged Nov. 27 game in which Anthony Davis returned to New Orleans for the first time, or Zion Williamson’s first appearance in Staples Center on Feb. 25, or Sunday’s highly-anticipated, nationally-televised meeting on ESPN, the mostly-untested Pelicans experienced a playoff-like atmosphere multiple times while facing the Lakers in 2019-20.

Pelicans announce radio partnership with WBOK 1230 AM

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that WBOK 1230 AM, will be officially added to the extensive list of Pelicans Radio Affiliates starting on March 3 for the Pelicans match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA power rankings roundup: Pelicans playoff odds still sky high despite losses to Lakers

The Pelicans may have had a frustrating week of battles with the Lakers, but they're still climbing up the power rankings as we reach the closing stretch of the NBA season.

No changes listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Tuesday vs. Minnesota

New Orleans (26-34) will miss JJ Redick for the second consecutive game in Tuesday’s home contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio 100.3 FM). The Pelicans fourth-leading scorer is listed as out due to a left hamstring strain, after he left Friday’s win over Cleveland due to the ailment.

Zion Williamson's Bayou Boys shoes a tribute to 'The Rooks' first few weeks in Louisiana

Zion Williamson’s shoe game is as diverse as his dunk package. The No. 1 overall pick, who signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in July, rocks a different pair of player exclusive 34s seemingly every week.