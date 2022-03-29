Pelicans News Around the Web (3-29-2022)

‘The future looks bright’ for Pelicans team relying heavily on rookie trio

As the NBA regular season heads to a conclusion and every game becomes vital for playoff positioning, many teams lean heavily on their most experienced players, shifting youngsters to lesser roles and responsibility. Then there are the New Orleans Pelicans.

'Next year?' After win over Lakers, Trey Murphy says the Pelicans are trying to win now

Trey Murphy was at the barber shop when someone told the New Orleans Pelicans rookie his team’s future looked bright.

Pelicans sign Jose Alvarado to multi-year contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jose Alvarado to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Garrett Temple on his basketball background

Young players looking to carve out a lengthy NBA career would be wise to stick closely to New Orleans veteran Garrett Temple, who’s spent a dozen years in the league, among 13 as a professional player (he spent the NBA’s 2011-12 lockout season in Italy). When you add his 30 playoff games, the LSU product and Baton Rouge native has appeared in over 700 NBA contests since debuting with Houston in February 2010, two days after Temple’s beloved New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl.