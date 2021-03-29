Posted: Mar 29, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-29-2021)

Lonzo Ball, Jaxson Hayes questionable for Monday's game vs. Boston Celtics

The New Orleans Pelicans listed guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) and center Jaxson Hayes (right wrist sprain) as questionable on the team's Injury Report for Monday's game at the Boston Celtics.

Point Zion: Pelicans' offense has taken off with Zion Williamson as lead guard

Stan Van Gundy did his homework on Zion Williamson prior to training camp in December.

