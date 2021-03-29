Pelicans News Around the Web (3-29-2021)

Lonzo Ball, Jaxson Hayes questionable for Monday's game vs. Boston Celtics

The New Orleans Pelicans listed guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) and center Jaxson Hayes (right wrist sprain) as questionable on the team's Injury Report for Monday's game at the Boston Celtics.

Stan Van Gundy did his homework on Zion Williamson prior to training camp in December.