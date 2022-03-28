Pelicans News Around the Web (3-28-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108

New Orleans began this season 1-12, but fought its way back into Western Conference postseason contention. In one of their biggest games of 2021-22 on Sunday, the Pelicans found themselves in a similarly daunting hole, but refused to give in to the Lakers. After Los Angeles led by as many as 23 points in the first half, New Orleans surged all the way back to take the lead, then put the Lakers away in the final minutes.

This was the night the New Orleans Pelicans were waiting for.

Willie Green is admittedly tough on Trey Murphy.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans looked like a young team in the first half on Sunday. That’s the last thing you want to be this time of year.

The New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 23-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-108. The Pelicans clinched the season series against the Lakers with the win.

NEW ORLEANS -- What started as a promising weekend for the New Orleans Pelicans slowly was turning into a nightmare.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram's strained hamstring healed in time for him to return from a 10-game absence against the team that drafted him — and in a matchup holding postseason implications for both clubs.

The New Orleans Pelicans said Brandon Ingram will play Sunday in their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, ending the forward's 10-game absence due to a strained right hamstring.

