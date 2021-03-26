Pelicans News Around the Web (3-26-2021)

Naji Marshall on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - March 25, 2021

Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini sits down for an exclusive interview with New Orleans two-way small forward Naji Marshall about the his college career at Xavier, his call up from the NBA G-League with the Erie Bayhawks and the improvements he has made to his game this season. Listen in.

Pelicans acquire James Johnson, Wes Iwundu

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward James Johnson, forward Wes Iwundu (ih-WON-doo) and a 2021 second-round draft pick from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for guard JJ Redick and forward Nicolò Melli.

Pelicans trade JJ Redick, Nicolo Melli to Mavericks; Lonzo Ball staying put: source

There will not be a major restructuring in the New Orleans Pelicans’ backcourt — at least for now.

J.J. Redick traded from Pelicans to Mavericks: Instant grades and reaction

We’ve heard almost all season long that J.J. Redick was likely to be traded away from the New Orleans Pelicans. If that was truly his wish during this season, it just got granted by David Griffin and the Pelicans. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting the Pelicans have traded Redick along with Nicolo Melli to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, and a second-round pick.

Sources: New Orleans Pelicans sending JJ Redick to Dallas Mavericks

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to trade JJ Redick to the Dallas Mavericks, avoiding a possible buyout situation for the veteran shooting guard.

Mavericks-Pelicans trade grades: How JJ Redick fits in Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to trade JJ Redick to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, avoiding a possible buyout situation for the veteran shooting guard. Sources told ESPN's Andrew Lopez that the Pelicans sent Redick and forward Nicolo Melli to Dallas for forwards James Johnson and Wes Iwundu as well as a 2021 second-round pick.

Kushner: Thursday's trade deadline came and went without a clear answer about the Pelicans' future

After all of the sound, and all of the fury, not much was signified.

Why Pelicans keeping Lonzo Ball at NBA trade deadline was right move

After all of the sound, and all of the fury, not much was signified.

Lonzo Ball remains with Pelicans, and his restricted free agency becomes one of offseason's biggest stories

The NBA trade deadline has passed and Lonzo Ball is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, who were reportedly engaged with numerous teams before opting to stand pat. Now the question becomes: Will they keep Ball this summer?

Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading shooting guard JJ Redick to the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Reportedly Won't Be Traded Before Deadline Despite Interest

Despite speculation that he could be on the move, Lonzo Ball will finish this season with the New Orleans Pelicans.