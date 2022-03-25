Pelicans News Around the Web (3-25-2022)

New Orleans Pelicans and Saints team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

In an effort to support the ongoing response to the March 22 tornadoes in St. Bernard Parish, the Lower Ninth Ward, and the greater New Orleans area, the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and WDSU to host a donation drive for those affected by the storm. Several large donation bins placed will be placed outside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie starting on Friday, March 25 at 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Bulls 109

Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham were draining threes. The new guy, Larry Nance Jr., was blocking a shot into the scorer’s table, sinking a perimeter shot of his own and dunking. After Thursday’s interconference matchup was a nip-and-tuck affair through three quarters, New Orleans relied on a unique combination of contributors to surge into a double-digit lead, igniting the Smoothie King Center crowd. A 17-4 run put the Pelicans in front for good, resulting in a positive start to a key three-game homestand.

Devonte' Graham scores season-high 30 points as Pelicans lasso Bulls

Devonte’ Graham had a cold shooting night Monday in his return to Charlotte, where he spent the first three seasons of his career.

Graham, McCollum lead Pelicans past Bulls 126-109

NEW ORLEANS -- — Devonte' Graham unraveled his braids and let his hair, as well as his shot, flow freely.

Kawhi Leonard had a lost season. Zion Williamson has one now. Here's how they compare.

Eighteen days before their first game of the 2017-18 season, the San Antonio Spurs said Kawhi Leonard was dealing with right quadriceps tendinopathy, a previously undisclosed injury that would sideline him for the preseason.

Guillory: Whether or not Zion Williamson plays this season, he and the Pelicans need to come to a decision together

Who’s going to blink?