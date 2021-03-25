Pelicans News Around the Web (3-25-2021)
ESPN Radio's Marc Kestecher on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 24, 2021
Daniel Sallerson recaps Pelicans win over the Lakers with Marc Kestecher from ESPN Radio & talks about Ochsner Fit Week with Molly Kimball.See More»
Kushner: Trade deadline will reveal what path David Griffin sees Pelicans taking
The results of the Rorschach test arrive today.See More»
Pelicans trade proposals: Who says no? Evaluating your deadline ideas
There’s nothing people on NBA Twitter love to do more than throw around their fake trade proposals.See More»
NEXT UP: