Pelicans News Around the Web (3-24-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 111

Prolific three-point shooting may be the trend in the modern NBA, but New Orleans is showing lately that a team doesn’t necessarily need a lethal perimeter attack to win games.

Brandon Ingram explodes for season-high 36 as Pelicans breeze to win past shorthanded Lakers

For all that’s gone wrong for the Pelicans this season, injury misfortune has not been one of their issues.

Ingram, Williamson pace Pelicans in 128-111 win over Lakers

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram looked invigorated by the sight of some old teammates on the Lakers' bench, while Zion Williamson resembled the reliable 20-point machine he's become in his second pro season.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson is making the remarkable look mundane: 'It's kind of normal'

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Brandon Ingram

Now in his second season with New Orleans, 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is this week’s subject Q&A. The 23-year-old sat down with Pelicans.com to discuss a couple of the team’s assistant coaches, his love for hoops and the first impressions he had of his head coach and the club’s first-round draft pick:

Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker is learning how to put mistakes behind him

In a season and a half in the NBA, one of Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s biggest focuses has been learning how to not let his mistakes compound. There have been times, he and others have said, when he has made a bad play and allowed it to snowball.

Pelicans' Nicolo Melli on getting vaccinated: 'We have to trust science'

Earlier this month, when given a chance to get the coronavirus vaccine, Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli didn’t hesitate.