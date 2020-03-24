Pelicans News Around the Web (3-24-2020)

Swin Cash featured guest Tuesday on first of three Pelicans Playback shows this week

Two members of the New Orleans front office visited the “Pelicans Playback” show this weekend, joining Jennifer Hale on the brand-new 30-minute broadcast. A third will be featured Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Central, ahead of a Fox Sports New Orleans replay from a Dec. 29 win by the Pelicans over Houston.

Relive Brandon Ingram's 49-point game, Zion Williamson's debut this week

On Jan. 16, Brandon Ingram exploded for 49 points in an overtime win over the Utah Jazz. Ingram rang up a new career-high largely by driving the basketball right at Rudy Gobert, the NBA's two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Ingram shot 5 of 7 inside of 5 feet and earned 20 trips to the free-throw line to help his team survive a shaky call at the end of regulation.

Ja Morant is still dominating Zion Williamson in the NBA Rookie of the Year vote

During the first 19 games of his career, Zion Williamson has put up numbers that have him in the company of legends Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan. His strong performance -- averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting -- has led many to wonder if Williamson, even in an abbreviated season, could unseat Ja Morant to win this year's Rookie of the Year award.

Pods, play-ins and playoffs: How a restarted NBA season could work

Let’s start there. From restart to the final playoff game, that’s probably how much time the NBA needs to restart and finish some semblance of a legitimate season that we would find recognizable.