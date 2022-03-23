Pelicans News Around the Web (3-23-2022)

Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans and ASM Global

In conjunction with yesterday’s announcement by the City of New Orleans, ASM Global and the New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the Smoothie King Center will lift the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements at Pelicans home games. Effective immediately, fans will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry into the arena.

Willie Green says CJ McCollum has been 'fantastic.' 3 thoughts on New Orleans' new guard.

The handshakes New Orleans Pelicans players exchange with each other shortly before tipoff of every game are an intricate ritual.

State of the Pelicans, pre-playoffs edition, Part I: Overachieving rookies, CJ McCollum and a look to the future

With only 10 games left in the regular season, the Pelicans are about to embark on their most important stretch of the year as they fight to claim a spot in the Play-In Tournament out West.

State of the Pelicans, pre-playoffs edition, Part II: Zion Williamson’s future, battle for point guard minutes and more

With only 10 games left in the regular season, the Pelicans are about to embark on their most important stretch of the season as they fight to claim a spot in the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.

What happens when best friends are traded for each other in the middle of the NBA season?

WHEN HE WAKES up in the morning, Josh Hart is greeted by a smiling family. Every morning he opens his eyes and looks at the wall in his bedroom, where he sees a wedding photo and a picture of a newborn baby.

DeRozan and the Bulls face the Pelicans

Chicago Bulls (42-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42, 10th in the Western Conference)

A Bright Spot Emerges in Zion Williamson’s Shadow

Herb Jones isn’t making anyone in New Orleans forget who is missing, but the promising do-it-all rookie has shined in his star teammate’s absence, offering even more reason for hope when Zion returns

Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is still out with injury, posts video of between-the-legs dunk

Zion Williamson is dunking again.

