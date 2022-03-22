Pelicans News Around the Web (3-22-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Hornets 106, Pelicans 103

In a few weeks, New Orleans hopes to be a participant in the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Pelicans spent the last 24 hours battling two teams likely to be part of the East’s bracket.

Pelicans sign Tyrone Wallace to second 10-day contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Tyrone Wallace to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Devonte' Graham struggles in return to Charlotte as Pelicans come up short in finale to road trip

CHARLOTTE — Before the New Orleans Pelicans’ three-game road trip began, coach Willie Green said his goal was to get two wins.

Hornets defeat Pelicans 106-103 for 5th straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each scored 17 points and the Charlotte Hornets came back to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-103 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Report: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson expected to miss season

Pelicans lead executive David Griffin said in September of Zion Williamson‘s foot injury, “His timeline should get him back on the court in time for regular season.”

Zion Williamson Reportedly Not Expected to Return from Injury This Season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson isn't expected to suit up for the team this season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.