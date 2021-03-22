Pelicans News Around the Web (3-22-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108

New Orleans needed to deliver in crunch time Sunday in order to cap a three-game Western Conference road trip in victorious fashion. Brandon Ingram made sure it happened.

For many players, one step inside the free-throw line is floater range. For Zion Williamson, it’s territory for him to take off and dunk.

Five days after epic collapse, Pelicans show they can execute late in win over Nuggets

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 113-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

DENVER -- — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108 on Sunday.