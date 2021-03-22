Pelicans News Around the Web (3-22-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108
New Orleans needed to deliver in crunch time Sunday in order to cap a three-game Western Conference road trip in victorious fashion. Brandon Ingram made sure it happened.See More»
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram both score 30 as Pelicans cap road trip with win over Nuggets
For many players, one step inside the free-throw line is floater range. For Zion Williamson, it’s territory for him to take off and dunk.See More»
Five days after epic collapse, Pelicans show they can execute late in win over Nuggets
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 113-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.See More»
Ingram, Williamson score 30, Pelicans beat Nuggets 113-108
DENVER -- — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108 on Sunday.See More»
