Pelicans News Around the Web (3-21-2022)

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Hawks (3/20/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at State Farm Arena between New Orleans and Atlanta (5 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Hawks 112

Jose Alvarado’s homecoming game in Madison Square Garden two months ago was among the most memorable individual performances of the season for New Orleans. The rookie guard may have topped that Sunday in Atlanta, in his return to the city where he starred in college at Georgia Tech. Alvarado came up with a huge driving layup to put New Orleans up four points with 48 seconds left, then helped to ice the win by sinking two clutch free throws at 0:13.

Jonas Valanciunas, Jose Alvarado make clutch plays late as Pelicans hang on against Hawks

ATLANTA — Among all rookies, Herb Jones has been the preeminent thief.

Heat a potential suitor for Bradley Beal, herniated disc holding Ben Simmons back and more NBA news: Inside Pass

With 3 ½ weeks remaining in the NBA season, all eyes are on the various playoff races and standings in the Eastern and Western Conferences. The favored title contenders have revealed themselves: The Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies in the West, and the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and, should certain elements break for them, the Brooklyn Nets. The Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and yes, even the Los Angeles Lakers all have reason to believe they can make serious noise in the playoffs given their season or overall team talent. As one executive recently said, “The league is wide open right now.”

Valanciunas, McCollum power Pelicans past Hawks 117-112

ATLANTA -- — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-112 on Sunday night.

Charlotte plays New Orleans, looks for 5th straight victory

New Orleans Pelicans (30-41, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (36-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Pelicans' Jose Alvarado has a talent for coming out of nowhere

ATLANTA — In the chaotic environment of AAU basketball, Jose Alvarado figured out how to hide in plain sight.