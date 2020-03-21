Pelicans News Around the Web (3-21-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans to stream digital pregame show prior to re-aired games on FOX Sports New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans are introducing “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show which will be streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.

Starting Saturday, David Griffin, the Pelicans' top basketball decision maker, will answer questions from fans during a pregame show before select re-aired games. The first episode of "Pelicans Playback," which you can stream on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App and the team's Facebook and Twitter pages, will go live at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.