Pelicans News Around the Web (3-2-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Jazz 124
Two days ago, Zion Williamson said he believed New Orleans was “close” to turning a corner this season. With Williamson taking over Monday’s game in the third quarter and the likes of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick now playing at their highest level of 2020-21, the Pelicans posted their most impressive victory to date, beating league-best Utah.See More»
Zion Williamson catches fire against Jazz as Pelicans hand loss to NBA's best team
Rudy Gobert is an accomplished stopper. He is also a massive human being.See More»
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball says he, Brandon Ingram, Zion could do 'big things' if trio kept intact
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 129-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.See More»
With Zion Williamson leading the way, Pelicans forging new offensive identity
When the Pelicans and Jazz met on Monday night, it was a matchup between two teams that had so much of their season dictated by long-distance shots.See More»
Williamson pushes Pelicans past NBA-leading Jazz, 129-124
NEW ORLEANS -- — Zion Williamson showed no fear of renowned Jazz rim protector Rudy Gobert and spearheaded a relentless — and effective — assault on the Utah basket.See More»
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans don't back down from Utah Jazz
On Saturday, following a disappointing loss at the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson told reporters he felt like his team was close to what it wanted to be.See More»
NEXT UP: