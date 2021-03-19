Pelicans News Around the Web (3-19-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 101, Pelicans 93
Putting up points has rarely been a problem this season for New Orleans, but while seeking a split in a two-game series against Portland on Thursday, the Pelicans’ offense sputtered.See More»
Kushner: Pelicans need to run through Zion Williamson in crucial late game situations
Zion Williamson won’t ever say he’s discouraged by his team.See More»
Fading Pelicans are searching for answers after back-to-back losses against Trail Blazers
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 101-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.See More»
‘We’re standing still’: Pelicans still have identity crisis in clutch situations
You can see it coming from a mile away. It’s almost as if it’s happening in slow motion.See More»
Lillard has 36 as Blazers beat Pelicans again, 101-93
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Damian Lillard scored 36 points, 21 in the opening quarter alone, and the Portland Trail Blazers won the second of back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-93 on Thursday night.See More»
NEXT UP: