Posted: Mar 19, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-19-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 101, Pelicans 93

Putting up points has rarely been a problem this season for New Orleans, but while seeking a split in a two-game series against Portland on Thursday, the Pelicans’ offense sputtered.

Kushner: Pelicans need to run through Zion Williamson in crucial late game situations

Zion Williamson won’t ever say he’s discouraged by his team.

Fading Pelicans are searching for answers after back-to-back losses against Trail Blazers

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 101-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

‘We’re standing still’: Pelicans still have identity crisis in clutch situations

You can see it coming from a mile away. It’s almost as if it’s happening in slow motion.

Lillard has 36 as Blazers beat Pelicans again, 101-93

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Damian Lillard scored 36 points, 21 in the opening quarter alone, and the Portland Trail Blazers won the second of back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-93 on Thursday night.

