Pelicans News Around the Web (3-19-2020)

Four key Pelicans questions amid NBA’s suspended season

The NBA’s decision to suspend the season amid rising concerns due to the spread of the coronavirus came only a week ago, but it feels like a lifetime’s worth of news was jam-packed into this tumultuous seven-day period.

Zion Williamson still has plenty of room in his dominant game to improve

Every few years, a player enters the league with physical abilities that render defensive conventions inadequate. Shaquille O’Neal. LeBron James. Giannis Antetokounmpo, eventually. They’re guys who bent defenses to the will of their athletic supremacy.