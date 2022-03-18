Pelicans News Around the Web (3-18-2022)

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: To an extent, NOLA controls play-in fate based on remaining slate

Wednesday’s busy NBA schedule featured a dozen games, with all 12 contests carrying some kind of implication in the race for playoff or play-in spots. Mid-March is often when avid fans ramp up how much time they spend watching League Pass every evening. The same is true for some NBA players.

Two teams vying for a Western Conference play-in berth will meet Friday when New Orleans and San Antonio square off in Texas at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM). Only 1.5 games separate the Southwest Division clubs in the standings, after Lonnie Walker’s three-point basket in the waning seconds beat Oklahoma City and allowed the Spurs (27-43) to inch closer to the Pelicans (28-41). Friday is the third of four head-to-head meetings this season, with New Orleans needing to win to prevent San Antonio from clinching the end-of-season tiebreaking edge.

