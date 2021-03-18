Pelicans News Around the Web (3-18-2021)

JJ Redick will miss second matchup vs. Portland due to heel soreness

The biggest injured-related development prior to Tuesday’s game between New Orleans and Portland was the news that Trail Blazers second-leading scorer and starting shooting guard C.J. McCollum would return from a foot injury that kept him sidelined for the previous two months.

Pelicans try to learn from mistakes after Blazers pull off improbable late-game comeback

It was one of the finest performances of Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s brief NBA career, but only for the first 47 minutes. It was one of the best games New Orleans has played in 2020-21, but only for the first 42 minutes.

'Inexcusable': An autopsy of the Pelicans' epic fourth-quarter collapse against the Trail Blazers

There were half a dozen chances for the New Orleans Pelicans to close the door on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, but each time they left it slightly cracked.