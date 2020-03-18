Pelicans News Around the Web (3-18-2020)

Fox Sports New Orleans to begin rebroadcasts of 2019-20 Pelicans games Wednesday

It’s been less than a week since New Orleans most recently arrived at an NBA arena to compete in a game – and just nine days since the Pelicans actually played one, a March 8 win at Minnesota – but you may already be missing the soothing tones of Joel Meyers and the energetic analysis of Antonio Daniels.

Ernie Johnson on the "Best of" New Orleans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 18, 2020

We're rolling out our "Best of" episodes on the New Orleans Pelicans podcasts. NBA on TNT's Ernie Johnson is up first as he sits down with Daniel Sallerson on Jim Eichenhofer. Listen in.

'Was it really that much of a surprise?' A look back at Zion Williamson's NBA debut

Even though his star rookie was putting the finishing touches on a fourth-quarter scoring outburst that caused Smoothie King Center to come alive like it was Fat Tuesday, Alvin Gentry looked defeated. The Pelicans coach could only shake his head in disbelief as Zion Williamson headed to the free-throw line with “M-V-P” chants raining down.