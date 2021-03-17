Pelicans News Around the Web (3-17-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 125, Pelicans 124
In one of the most improbable, frustrating endings to a game an NBA team will ever experience, New Orleans couldn’t hold on to a 17-point fourth-quarter lead.See More»
Kushner: Expanded rotation a welcome change and a wise one
Winning is paramount, but participation breeds optimism.See More»
Pelicans blow 17-point fourth-quarter lead in epic collapse against Trail Blazers
The New Orleans Pelicans never seem to stop finding new ways to lose.See More»
Zion Williamson’s offense, Pelicans’ lack of depth, Eric Bledsoe’s struggles and more
We’re here with another edition of the Pelicans mailbag.See More»
Lillard scores 50, Blazers rally past Pelicans 125-124
We’re here with another edition of the Pelicans mailbag.See More»
NEXT UP: